Liminal BioSciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LMNL)

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 5,006 call options on the company. This is an increase of 812% compared to the typical daily volume of 549 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 20,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMNL. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

NASDAQ:LMNL opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $109.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79. Liminal BioSciences has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 4,581.80% and a negative return on equity of 457.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

