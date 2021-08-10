Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Lineage Cell Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 802.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 million. On average, analysts expect Lineage Cell Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LCTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

