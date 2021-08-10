Linker Coin (LNC) Market Capitalization Tops $7.00 Million

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded up 19.8% against the dollar. Linker Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.00 million and approximately $9,869.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linker Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00054348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.23 or 0.00848612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00107658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00041450 BTC.

About Linker Coin

LNC is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Linker Coin Coin Trading

