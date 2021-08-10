LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

LPSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.54.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.14 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.61. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in LivePerson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in LivePerson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in LivePerson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in LivePerson by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

