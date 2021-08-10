Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,800 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS stock opened at $106.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.38 and a 1 year high of $109.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.93.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.69%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.