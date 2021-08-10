Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned approximately 0.05% of Kohl’s worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 411.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 96.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.06.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $53.59 on Tuesday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.14.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

