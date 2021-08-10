Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 24.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 60.8% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 41.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker stock opened at $257.55 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.20 and a fifty-two week high of $275.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $97.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.22.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

