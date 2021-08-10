Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,500 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.39.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 204,258 shares of company stock worth $12,981,580 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FL opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.53. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.90 and a 1 year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

