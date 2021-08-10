Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 1,100 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,260 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.88.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $72.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.26. The company has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

