Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $944,253,000 after acquiring an additional 571,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,484,697,000 after acquiring an additional 546,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 829,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,435,000 after acquiring an additional 402,230 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,664,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,527,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $361.53. 8,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,350. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $402.38. The company has a market capitalization of $100.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $378.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

