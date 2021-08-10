LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Posts Earnings Results

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

LOGC stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 8.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $137.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.16. LogicBio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.

LOGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

