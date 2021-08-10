Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.86.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $552,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,728.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Logitech International by 302.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Logitech International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Logitech International by 16,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

LOGI stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.84. The company had a trading volume of 15,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.95. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $66.78 and a 1-year high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

