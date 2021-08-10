London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a £110 ($143.72) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LSEG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,078 ($118.60).

LON:LSEG traded up GBX 44 ($0.57) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 7,850 ($102.56). The company had a trading volume of 603,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of GBX 6,854 ($89.55) and a 1-year high of £100.10 ($130.78). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,720.13. The company has a market capitalization of £39.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.95.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

