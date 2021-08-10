L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LRLCY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded L’Oréal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L’Oréal from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. L’Oréal currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

Shares of LRLCY stock opened at $93.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.13. The stock has a market cap of $262.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.58. L’Oréal has a 1-year low of $62.62 and a 1-year high of $94.73.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.