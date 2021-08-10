Lucira Health (LHDX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 million. On average, analysts expect Lucira Health to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lucira Health stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86. Lucira Health has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $37.99.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LHDX shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lucira Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Lucira Health in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lucira Health stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

