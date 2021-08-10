Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) CEO Charles E. Tyson Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) CEO Charles E. Tyson acquired 2,500 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LL stock opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.51.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $301.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 18.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,124 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 170.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 52,969 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 48.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 29.2% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.