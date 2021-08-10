Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 28,785 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 70,146 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 14.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 12,935 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter valued at $328,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of NYSE:CLI opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $18.40.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,493,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,214.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

About Mack-Cali Realty

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

