Macy’s (NYSE:M) Stock Rating Upgraded by OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on M. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.29.
Macy’s stock opened at $18.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.91, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07.
In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,438.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of M. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Macy’s by 165.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 217.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.
About Macy’s
Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.
Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.