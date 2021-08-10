Macy’s (NYSE:M) Stock Rating Upgraded by OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on M. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.29.

Macy’s stock opened at $18.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.91, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,438.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of M. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Macy’s by 165.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 217.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

