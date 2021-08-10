Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.44.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $87.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.07. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $83.71 and a 12 month high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14). Research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,836,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,940,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 409.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after acquiring an additional 211,311 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 258,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 214,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.