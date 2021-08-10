Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

MGNI has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnite from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised Magnite from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.40.

MGNI opened at $32.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.13 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Magnite has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.89.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $471,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 105,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $2,731,485.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,226 shares of company stock worth $7,387,015 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 639.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,075,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118,242 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Magnite by 46.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,982,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,574 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 415.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Magnite by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,986,000 after purchasing an additional 703,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Magnite in the second quarter worth $22,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

