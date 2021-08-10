MAI Capital Management Has $19.98 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 118,107 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 56.3% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 9,984 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.61. 79,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,692,639. The firm has a market cap of $107.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. upped their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

