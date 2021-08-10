MAI Capital Management Has $52.97 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. EPAM Systems makes up 1.1% of MAI Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.18% of EPAM Systems worth $52,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 75,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,108,000 after purchasing an additional 43,590 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 7.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 162.5% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 297,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,993,000 after acquiring an additional 48,556 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 257.3% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 42,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,695,000 after acquiring an additional 30,308 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.27, for a total transaction of $562,837.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,889.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,198 shares of company stock valued at $35,731,236 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $607.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,969. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $528.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $291.51 and a fifty-two week high of $609.04.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPAM. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.90.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.