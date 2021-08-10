MAI Capital Management Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $34,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,861,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,754,000 after purchasing an additional 111,262 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,032,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,943,000 after acquiring an additional 23,318 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,843,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,568,000 after acquiring an additional 52,128 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,078,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,312,000 after acquiring an additional 23,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 920,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,608,000 after acquiring an additional 19,744 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.97. The stock had a trading volume of 17,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,931. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.44. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $89.02 and a 1-year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

