MAI Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 646,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,514 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $16,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26,112.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 269.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS PAVE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,270,486 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.92. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.