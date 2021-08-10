MAI Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 434,209 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 18,096 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $24,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,231 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 295,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 161,109 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,664 shares of company stock worth $262,615. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $55.26. 149,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,899,533. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.26. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $228.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.