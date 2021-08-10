Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

NASDAQ:MLVF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.85. 7,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.64. Malvern Bancorp has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $143.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.07.

MLVF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet cut Malvern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

