ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $683.49 Million

Equities analysts expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) to report sales of $683.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $674.40 million to $688.37 million. ManTech International posted sales of $636.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MANT shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. ManTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $83.67 on Friday. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

In other news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $345,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $345,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,657 shares of company stock worth $1,520,884 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in ManTech International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in ManTech International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in ManTech International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ManTech International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

