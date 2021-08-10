Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target Increased to C$30.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$29.50 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $20.08 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.68. The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

