Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target Increased to C$38.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MFI has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.50 to C$35.50 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of MFI opened at C$25.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.43. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of C$23.20 and a 52-week high of C$30.67. The company has a market cap of C$3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.11%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

