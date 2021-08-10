Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of MMI opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.87. Marcus & Millichap has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $41.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.48.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.38. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, Director Norma J. Lawrence sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $55,953.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,082 shares in the company, valued at $83,092.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $205,568.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,847,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,618 shares of company stock worth $413,049. 40.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter worth about $1,237,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter worth about $312,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 10.5% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 33,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 37.8% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 106.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

