Marlin Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.13 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0763 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a total market cap of $56.23 million and approximately $10.13 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00044437 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00136698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00145961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,940.80 or 1.00022423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002690 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $352.72 or 0.00767937 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

