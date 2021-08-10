Maro (MARO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.78 Million

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Maro coin can now be purchased for about $0.0735 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. Maro has a market cap of $36.00 million and $1.78 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maro has traded 21% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00052145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014601 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.99 or 0.00805705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00104928 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00039579 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

Maro is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 946,631,283 coins and its circulating supply is 489,606,127 coins. The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

