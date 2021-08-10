Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 141 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.41.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $132.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.56. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 46.59%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.47%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

