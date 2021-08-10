Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,721 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 37.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,967,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $522,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 402,482 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $106,823,000 after acquiring an additional 32,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

NSC stock opened at $255.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.15 and a one year high of $295.14. The stock has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

