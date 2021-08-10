Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of -159.16, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $62.71.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

