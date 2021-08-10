Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,373,000 after acquiring an additional 55,492 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $383.34 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.13. The stock has a market cap of $112.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.19, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.18.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total transaction of $790,424.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total value of $29,755,465.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,792 shares of company stock worth $112,856,817. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

