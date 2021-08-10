Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues Earnings Results

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $114.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $132.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get Masonite International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.83.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.