Mass General Brigham Inc Makes New $131,000 Investment in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Jounce Therapeutics comprises about 0.0% of Mass General Brigham Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 140,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 35,630 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $10,809,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 17,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

JNCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,420,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 43.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ JNCE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,973. The company has a market cap of $269.35 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.08. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

