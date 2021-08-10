Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,737,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,379 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $240,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 590.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $2,255,393.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,418,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $993,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,820 shares of company stock worth $4,369,933. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maximus stock opened at $81.46 on Tuesday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMS. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

