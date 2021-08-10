MBE Wealth Management LLC Has $303,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

MBE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 8.0% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,225,247. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.97 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.49. The firm has a market cap of $246.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,311. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

