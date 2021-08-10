McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for McAfee’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.33. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for McAfee.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCFE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of McAfee during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of McAfee by 37.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McAfee by 251.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McAfee during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 29.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCFE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.55. The stock had a trading volume of 44,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,436. McAfee has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $32.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.69.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

