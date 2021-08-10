McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,916 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 6,848 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $40,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1,050.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $233.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,954. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.32. The company has a market capitalization of $174.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

