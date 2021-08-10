McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $224.00 at Credit Suisse Group

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $222.00 to $224.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MCK has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.13.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $196.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson has a 12 month low of $141.32 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.24.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McKesson will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,087 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,116. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in McKesson by 539.2% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in McKesson by 74.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,318,000 after buying an additional 313,020 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in McKesson by 14.5% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in McKesson by 15.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 18.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.