McLean Asset Management Corp Has $605,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.89. 2,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,132. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.15.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

