McLean Asset Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

McLean Asset Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Oracle by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in Oracle by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,139,857,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,910,000 shares of company stock worth $227,041,800. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

Oracle stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.01. 52,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,281,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $91.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

