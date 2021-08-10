McLean Asset Management Corp Takes $208,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 570 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS traded up $8.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $408.36. 73,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,317. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $404.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

