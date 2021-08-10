Mdex Trading 16.3% Higher Over Last Week (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Mdex has a market capitalization of $794.63 million and approximately $43.86 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00002894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00045500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.34 or 0.00161258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.60 or 0.00146440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,279.35 or 0.99563236 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002759 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.79 or 0.00815321 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 603,845,903 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

