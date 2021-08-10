Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Reaches $0.0679

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0679 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $2.03 million and $83,611.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.54 or 0.00384956 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003218 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00012735 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $497.58 or 0.01091186 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

