MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MKKGY. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

MKKGY traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,838. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.03.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.