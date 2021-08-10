Mercury Trading 1.9% Higher This Week (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. In the last week, Mercury has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $919,085.00 and approximately $391.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury coin can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00044557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00136292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00145568 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,026.65 or 1.00230728 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002669 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $353.75 or 0.00770341 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

